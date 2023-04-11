Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera

A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
By WPEC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida motorcyclist says he’s happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.

The devastating collision was caught on camera.

Will Dover, 43, loves to record his motorcycle rides with his 360 camera mounted on his bike.

On March 25, that camera captured the moment his morning trip to work quickly took a dangerous turn when a driver crashed into Dover almost head-on.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month. (Source: WPEC/WILL DOVER/CNN)

“I’m just happy to be alive,” he said.

Now on crutches, the injured father retells the moments a driver heading north on U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce failed to yield while making a left.

“All in one movement, and it was just too late. I just braced myself for the hit,” Dover said.

He suffered deep cuts on both legs and injured his shoulder and wrist. He claims wearing a helmet and motorcycle body gear saved his life.

“I just think maybe if he wasn’t driving that day, I would still have my bike,” Dover said.

According to the crash report, the person behind the wheel shouldn’t have been driving. They had a suspended license.

According to the state, last year, more than 112,000 Florida motorists were caught driving with suspended licenses.

West Palm Beach attorney Michael Pike says these drivers create hazards on the road “and significant stress when it comes people being involved in accidents with those drivers that have suspended licenses.”

He added, “When a driver has a suspended license, he or she is not supposed to be on the road, period, end of story.”

There are several reasons a person’s driver’s license could be suspended.

“Failure to pay a ticket, reckless driving, certain violations of Florida law can result in a suspended license,” Pike said.

And in most cases, it becomes a domino effect with insurance.

“Usually, when you have your driver’s license suspended, your insurance company will contact you and most likely drop you as a policyholder.” Pike said.

As for Dover, he’s facing serious medical bills, and for now, he’s hoping the suspended driver’s insurance will pick up the tab.

Copyright 2023 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.

Latest News

An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
A search of Pioneer Trail in November 2022, revealed a small canal, about 75 feet from the...
Body found inside submerged vehicle belonging to teacher missing more than 2 years
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
Free COVID testing will fade with US health emergency in May
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Police: Louisville shooting suspect bought gun legally a week ago