Evansville man convicted of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years in prison

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a judge sentenced an Evansville man convicted of shooting at deputies during a standoff to 20 years in prison.

In March, a jury found Richard Thomas, Jr. guilty on several charges including attempted aggravated battery.

The stand off happened in April of 2022 at the Quality Inn on Elpers Road in Evansville.

Deputies say when they went to the room and announced themselves, someone shot at them through the door.

No one was hurt, but it started a seven-hour stand off.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

