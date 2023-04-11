Evansville business leaders meet for “Engage Indiana”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local business leaders met in Evansville for the first in a year-long series of events. The events are meant to bring people together and give a better sense of what’s happening in Indiana, and how it’s affecting our region.

The series is called “Engage Indiana.” Those at Tuesday’s event got to hear from state and local leaders about how the state is doing, and what factors contribute to its successes.

“It’s a great conversation about the economy, growth, challenges, opportunities, and just to see our friends and really have a conversation,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

The event is put on by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Secretary of Commerce, and the Indianapolis Business Journal.

It included a keynote address by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, as well as a panel of local leaders. Those leaders included the CEO’s of United Companies, Old National Bank, and the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

Those on the panel say the event helps to keep people informed.

“The community deserves and wants to know what is happening, and primarily at a state level, things that we may not be as in tune with,” said United Companies CEO Amy Barron. “So it’s great to bring people together, business leaders and the community members together.”

An official statement says topics included bringing talented workers to the state, developing local talent, and the status of quality of life initiatives. Remaining events will stretch through December, in cities across Indiana.

Secretary Chambers says while it’s important to recognize what we can do better, we also need to celebrate what the state is doing well.

“Sometimes we turn on the news and we don’t hear a lot of great news, but there’s a lot of great news about Indiana,” said Chambers. “We have a great state, we have great communities, we’re investing in that state, the economy’s growing, and there’s just a ton of good news. So it’s really important to be deliberate and intentional about talking about the good news.”

For more information on Engage Indiana, and a list of upcoming events, visit https://www.ibj.com/engage.

