EPD: Man arrested after hitting a tree in stolen truck, fled scene

Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run that took place Sunday night.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of New Harmony Road Sunday at 9 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run crash.

Officials say the crash involved a Chevy Silverado with a trailer attached that left the roadway and hit a tree.

Deputies say the property owner said he saw a man, later identified as Ryan Galloway, exit the vehicle and run west on New Harmony Road. He also said he saw Galloway enter a truck located on his neighbor’s property.

Officials say deputies spoke with the neighbor, he who stated that he saw Galloway get into his truck and attempt to steal it. The neighbor said he grabbed his shotgun from his home and upon going outside Galloway fled west on foot.

Police say deputies contacted the registered owner of the Chevy Silverado, Sylverius Elpers, who was able to confirm the truck and trailer were his.

Officials say Elpers confirmed the truck and trailer were parked on his property and the keys were in the truck’s glovebox.

Police say Galloway was eventually identified as the suspect driving the stolen Chevy Silverado and fleeing from it after the crash.

Officials say police then responded to a report of a man covered in blood in the 7000 block of Moss Creek Place. They didn’t find anyone there, but did find ID cards belonging to Galloway.

Officials say Galloway was arrested Monday and charged with unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and auto theft.

