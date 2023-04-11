Birthday Club
EPD investigating after shots fired into woman’s home

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they were called to a home on South Roosevelt for shots fired.

That happened Monday around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers say a woman told them someone had shot through her living room window.

Police say a neighbor also called after hearing shots.

The victims told police they think they know who did it.

Crime scene was called, but as of now, no arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

