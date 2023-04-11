EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a Castle High School student was arrested Monday morning for trespassing in Center High School pretending to be a student.

According to an affidavit, an EVSC police officer was working when he was notified that an adult man, who was not a student at the school, was sitting in a classroom while class was in session.

Police say a Central High School teacher saw a man, later identified as 19-year-old Logan Payne, sitting in her classroom during the first class period.

Officials say Payne told the teacher that he was a new student that did not know where he was supposed to be and that his name was Eric Assterman.

Police say Payne told a student who was walking him to the front office that he wasn’t actually a student, but a Castle High School student and was inside Central High School on a dare made by some of his friends.

Officials say the student walking Payne reported that Payne asked where the nearest exit was and left through a side door.

Police say the EVSC officer found surveillance footage of Payne walking into the school with other students at 7:20 a.m. wearing a surgical mask to disguise himself.

Authorities say the footage showed Payne entering the school, leaving through a side door and sprinting across the practice football field into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say Central High School administrators sent pictures of Payne to Castle High School administrators, where they then positively identified him.

According to the affidavit, Payne was arrested at his home in the 700 block of Carole Place in Newburgh by a Newburgh police officer.

Police say Payne admitted that he was playing a prank by entering Central High School.

EVSC parents received a statement saying:

During morning arrival today, an out-of-county high school student entered Central High School for what he described as a senior prank. Law enforcement was immediately notified and is dealing with this student in an appropriate legal manner. Blatant acts of trespassing like this cannot and will not be tolerated. We applaud the swift reaction and response of our Central High School staff.

Officials say Payne is facing criminal trespass charges.

