Traffic Alert: Lane closures on US 41 to begin Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, drivers in Henderson will see work begin on US 41 between 2nd Street/KY 351 and US 60 interchanges to accommodate construction of Section One of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Officials say drivers will see single lane closures as crews prepare for long-term traffic shift in the area. Crews are expected to start work on US 41 southbound Wednesday.

The single lane closure will begin on US 41 southbound and move to US 41 northbound as work progresses and will be in place outside of peak travel hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say by early May, the prep work is expected to be complete and the traffic shift will be in place.

Officials say this is a long-term traffic change to accommodate the construction of the future lanes of mainline I-69.

The road work is expected to be in place through late 2024.

For more information on the I-69 River Crossing click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.