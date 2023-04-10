Several people seen shooting guns at Evansville strip club, police say
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after they say several shots were fired in the parking lot of the Pony Gentlemen’s Club.
It happened around 4:30 Sunday morning.
Police say they found several shell casings, and security video shows several people shooting guns, then taking off toward Fairmont Apartments.
Officers say they found a car with a two bullet holes, and a bullet hole in the soffit of one of the apartment buildings.
There have been no arrests.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.