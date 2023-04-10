Birthday Club
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit

Lisa Vanbibber
Lisa Vanbibber(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested early Monday morning, after police say she was out driving with a .202 BAC.

Police say 56-year-old Lisa Vanbibber was supposed to be watching her two-year-old granddaughter.

They say her daughter, the child’s mother, told them Vanbibber called her and said she couldn’t find the little girl.

The girl’s mother says she rushed there and found her daughter asleep in the living room floor with nobody around.

She says there was a large, almost empty, bottle of rum on the table.

Police say dispatchers were able to ping Vanbibber’s phone, and she was pulled over in the area of E. Morgan Ave. and N. Royal Ave.

They say she has a suspended license.

Police say they weren’t able to complete field sobriety tests.

Vanbibber faces several charges including neglect of a dependent, driving with a BAC of .15 or more, and driving on a suspended license.

She’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

