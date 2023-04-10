Birthday Club
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville

Robin Armour
Robin Armour(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say shots were fired during a fight between two woman.

It happened Sunday night in the 1600 block of Michigan Street.

Police say the found a bullet hole in an apartment.

They say 23-year-old Robin Armour admitted to firing a gun at another woman then leaving the scene.

Armour is charged with criminal mischief and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

She’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

