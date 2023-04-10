Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say shots were fired during a fight between two woman.
It happened Sunday night in the 1600 block of Michigan Street.
Police say the found a bullet hole in an apartment.
They say 23-year-old Robin Armour admitted to firing a gun at another woman then leaving the scene.
Armour is charged with criminal mischief and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
She’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
