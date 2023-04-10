OPD: Suspect charged in stabbing Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police officials say a suspect was arrested Saturday night in relation to a stabbing that took place earlier that afternoon.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 4th Street in reference to a stabbing complaint around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they discovered a male victim with multiple wounds. The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say during an investigation, officers determined the incident took place in the 2000 block of Stonewall Court.

Officials say detectives from Owensboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and conducted their investigation.

Police say detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Corbin Waddell of Central City as the suspect in the stabbing.

According to the press release, Central City Police Department officials arrested Waddell at 10:34 p.m. on an arrest warrant and charged him with assault in the first degree.

Officials say Waddell is currently booked at the Daviess County Detention Center and has a previous charge of assault in the fourth degree.

