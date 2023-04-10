New retail center planned in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new retail center is in the works in Newburgh.

Summit Real Estate Services says pre-leasing is now available for the center, which is planned to be built on High Pointe Drive between Libbert Road and Bell Road.

The listing shows a drive-through will be available for one of the two tenants.

The center will include 17 parking spots.

We’ll let you know if we find out who will be moving in.

