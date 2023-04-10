New retail center planned in Newburgh

Birthday Club
New retail center in Newburgh
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new retail center is in the works in Newburgh.

Summit Real Estate Services says pre-leasing is now available for the center, which is planned to be built on High Pointe Drive between Libbert Road and Bell Road.

The listing shows a drive-through will be available for one of the two tenants.

The center will include 17 parking spots.

We’ll let you know if we find out who will be moving in.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

