Murder trial set to start today for Newburgh woman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial is scheduled to begin for a Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.
59-year-old Lisa Harris has been in the Crawford County jail on a murder charge since the August of 2020.
Officials say a preliminary investigation shows that Harris shot her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris.
During Lisa’s pre-trial meeting back in February, the defense filed a motion for a speedy trial.
We’ll keep you updated.
Watch the rest of Sunrise Headlines here:
Click here to watch Sunrise live.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.