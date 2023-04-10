Murder trial set to start today for Newburgh woman

Birthday Club
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial is scheduled to begin for a Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

59-year-old Lisa Harris has been in the Crawford County jail on a murder charge since the August of 2020.

Lisa Harris
Lisa Harris(Crawford County Jail)

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows that Harris shot her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris.

During Lisa’s pre-trial meeting back in February, the defense filed a motion for a speedy trial.

We’ll keep you updated.

4/10 Sunrise Headlines

