Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mom of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher indicted on two charges

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January...
The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January is now facing charges.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at school earlier this year is now facing charges.

According to the Daily Press, a grand jury on Monday indicted Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, on charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.

The report says prosecutors have also asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a “special grand jury” to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.” This could include school administrators and Newport News Public Schools.

In January, Taylor’s son, a first-grader at Richneck Elementary, shot his teacher Abigail Zwerner.

The Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that after an investigation, “the facts and the law support charging Deja Taylor.”

Zwerner has also filed a $40 million lawsuit in the case. The lawsuit filed in Newport News Circuit Court recently mentions three defendants.

The first to be mentioned is Richneck’s former Assistant Principal, Ebony Parker, who has been accused of breaching her assumed duty to protect Zwerner despite many reports of a firearm being on school property.

The other names include former school superintendent George Parker III, who was removed after a vote from the school board, and former principal Briana Foster Newton, who was transferred to a different role within the district.

Zwerner and her attorney plan to note in her suit that she continues to suffer from physical pain and mental anguish following the shooting.

Both Zwerner and her attorney are seeking a trial by jury.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
Toaharka Allen
Update: Man charged in 2020 baby death in Evansville
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
New retail center planned in Newburgh
New retail center planned in Newburgh
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Corbin Waddell
OPD: Suspect charged in stabbing Saturday