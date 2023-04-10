Mild and sunny stretch continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ample sunshine is pushing our temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Once the sun sets, we will quickly fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by early Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Our stretch of beautiful weather will continue for a few more days as a high pressure system remains parked to our east. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, although we will see increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening, and it will be just a couple degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances return at the end of the week. A low pressure system passing through the Deep South may bring us a few showers Friday, although the bulk of the rain will stay to our south-southeast. Our best chance of rain will be Saturday, mainly during the second half of the day, as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning, but the passage of that cold front will also change our wind direction. High temperatures will remain a few degrees above average through the rest of this week thanks to a warm breeze from the south, but cooler air will bring flowing in from the northwest behind that cold front on Sunday, dropping our high temperatures back into the 60s to start next week.

