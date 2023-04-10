Birthday Club
LMPD: 4 dead, 8 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect ‘neutralized’

By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed four people have died from an active shooting in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday morning.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg advised everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

According to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, officers arrived on scene with Louisville Fire and EMS, where active gunshots were being fired.

Around 10:15 a.m., police said there is no longer an active aggressor threat and that “the suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Humphrey said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect died at the scene. The circumstances leading to the shooter’s death have not been identified.

Police confirmed four people died and eight people have been injured and taken to University Hospital. Two of the injured victims have been confirmed as LMPD officers.

There are two injured victims are in critical condition as of 11 a.m., including one of the officers, Humphrey confirmed.

Police said the shooter had a connection to the bank, possibly as a prior employee.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update in Louisville following the shooting, saying two of his close friends died in the shooting and another friend is within the hospital.

“When we talk about praying, I hope people will,” Beshear said. “For those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they are going through and we got to do what we have done these last three years after everything, we got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help.”

Further details are expected throughout the day from LMPD.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are investigating at the scene. Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he is heading also heading to Louisville following the incident.

This is a developing story.

