Holly’s House working to promote justice for child abuse victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nonprofit Holly’s House is working to help promote justice for child abuse victims.

Holly’s House is a non-residential advocacy center for children and adults experiencing intimate abuse. The nonprofit has been serving the Evansville community since 2008 and continues to make an impact.

The center’s Executive Director, Kristine Cordts, says they promote justice for victims.

“It’s our job in the community right,” said Cordts. “To protect our children from not only this trauma but what happens later in life as a result of the trauma.”

Cordts says they’ve held more interviews since the start of this year than they’ve held in total previous years. According to Holly’s House Child forensic interview statistics, 140 interviews have been held in the first three months of 2023.

Studies show children that experience abuse are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, and experience suicide ideation Cordts says. They are also prone to experience health issues like cardiac disease and cancer.

Holly’s House officials say they are now looking to reach children as early as ages 4-years-old and 5-years-old. Cordts says the organizations hopes to prevent the abuse before it begins.

“We really want everyone to be aware of the fact that abuse is happening in our community and not turn a blind eye,” said Cordts.

Cordts says it’s the job of Holly’s House and community members to protect children from being abused and dealing with the aftermath of this trauma.

She says in the state of Indiana every adult is a mandated reporter. If you suspect something is happening a child you have to call it in.

To report child abuse, please call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-5556 .

Looking to support Holly’s House? Holly’s House is hosting a 2023 Family Movie Night at Bosse Field.

Tickets can be purchased anytime before April 21 for $5. Families will be able to watch Disney’s ‘Inside Out’ and also learn about resources at Holly’s House.

All event proceeds will go towards supporting child abuse prevention education.

Click here to visit their website.

