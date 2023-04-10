Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe

Leftover clothes are often donated to charity
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you’re looking to spring clean and refresh your wardrobe without going broke, a fashion swap may work for you.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She said there has been a resurgence of the swap and shop events.

“If you’re not familiar these are events held in your hometown, right in your own backyard where you bring in ten to twenty of your own items, gently used, in exchange for a ticket or a token which you can then use to get something new and take home to your house, without any cost,” Bigham explained.

She said there could be a small cost to get into the event, but the proceeds often go to charity. She added that many times items that are not swapped also go to charity or women in need.

“What’s really great about these swap and shop events, is not only are you getting new items for free essentially, but it’s a great opportunity to take inventory of what’s in your closet right now,” Bigham explained. “What do you need? What are you not wearing? What do you want to give away?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Toaharka Allen
Update: Man charged in 2020 baby death in Evansville
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
New retail center planned in Newburgh
New retail center planned in Newburgh
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead