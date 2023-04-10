Birthday Club
Evansville City Council to vote on pickleball court ordinance

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council members will vote Monday night on an ordinance that would require at least two forms of approval before the city can move forward on projects.

Officials is in response to plans for pickleball courts the parks department wants to build at Wesselman Park. Current construction bids expire on April 15.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says the goal is to build 16 pickleball courts.

Officials say the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

We will keep you updated tonight on 14 News at 6 p.m.

