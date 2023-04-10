Eli Young Band playing show in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eli Young Band is stopping at the Victory Theatre on July 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, starting at 10 a.m.

You can get them through Ticketmaster and the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The band’s songs have earned Billboard’s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year. They’ve also had several nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.

They’ve been making music since 2002, and have released several albums, including their album released last year called Love Talking.

