Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Eli Young Band playing show in Evansville

Eli Young Band coming to Victory Theatre
Eli Young Band coming to Victory Theatre(Victory Theatre)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eli Young Band is stopping at the Victory Theatre on July 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, starting at 10 a.m.

You can get them through Ticketmaster and the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The band’s songs have earned Billboard’s #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year. They’ve also had several nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.

They’ve been making music since 2002, and have released several albums, including their album released last year called Love Talking.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Toaharka Allen
Update: Man charged in 2020 baby death in Evansville
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
New retail center planned in Newburgh
New retail center planned in Newburgh
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 8 injured including 2 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead