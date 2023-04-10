DCSO investigating multiple cocaine overdoses in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials say five people overdosed Saturday and were taken to the hospital.

Officials say all five of them have been connected to the same fentanyl laced cocaine.

On Saturday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to the 500 block of Camden Circle in Owensboro.

Deputies say they found two young adults inside suffering overdoses. AMR started administering life saving measures and both were transported to the hospital.

Police say that three additional young adults were brought into the hospital for treatment. They say all the individuals ranged from 17 to 22 years of age and took the same fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that this could have been a very tragic event and that they are continuing to investigate.

