Daviess Co. in need of primary election poll workers
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is looking for Republican poll workers for May’s primary election.

Daviess County Clerk, Leslie McCarty says they are in need of 20 workers for the May 16 primary election.

Officials say if they don’t get enough poll workers, she says it slows down the voting process.

McCarty says they have the required amount Democratic poll workers at this time.

For more information, contact the Daviess County clerk’s office.

