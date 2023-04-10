Bright Skies, Mild

Birthday Club
4/8 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the Easter sunshine will carry over into the workweek. The dry air coupled with low humidity will elevate the wildfire danger across the area this week. The drier weather pattern has afforded area rivers to fall.

Sunny to mostly sunny as high temperatures will remain above normal in the lower 70s. Tonight, mostly clear skies and chilly as lows sink into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, generous sunny and mild as highs elevated into the low to mid-70s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cool with low temps in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, sunny streak continues with high temps in the mid-70s.

