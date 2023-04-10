Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms several transformers blew out on Evansville’s west side, leaving hundreds of customers without electricity on Sunday night.

Officials say this happened in the area of Barker Avenue on Reitz Hill at around 9:10 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that three or four transformers were blown out in total.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, approximately 340 customers lost power.

The map also states that power is estimated to be restored at around 11:17 p.m.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.