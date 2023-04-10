Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

A bear in Windsor, Connecticut, gets into Easter eggs laid out in a yard. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Easter egg hunts in Connecticut are … different.

While most people nationwide probably enjoyed their egg hunts without wildlife interruption, several Connecticut residents told WFSB that bears became part of the game, rooting through plastic eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear opening the eggs and eating the candy.

“Look who’s coming to eat the eggs!” she says on camera.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that giving bears easy access to food can become a bad habit, leading to the animals becoming habituated, comfortable and unafraid of people.

DEEP said it’s critically important to minimize enticing bears with food in any way, as human-bear conflicts continue to rise. In 2022 in Connecticut, bears entered people’s homes 67 times, surpassing the previous yearly record of 45, and sharply increasing from seven years ago when bears entered homes less than 10 times annually.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Toaharka Allen
Update: Man charged in 2020 baby death in Evansville
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
New retail center planned in Newburgh
New retail center planned in Newburgh
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval