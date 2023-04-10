Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore

Eight dolphins are dead following a mass stranding in Sea Isle City, New Jersey last month, officials said. (Source: Chris Ammann / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – Eight dolphins are dead following a mass stranding in Sea Isle City, New Jersey last month, officials said.

A pod of eight dolphins washed up on the beach March 21.

Sea Isle City police and other first responders arrived on the scene to discover two of the dolphins had already died.

A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six dolphins, trying to keep them alive.

The video miscounts the total number of dolphins, but officials clarified there were eight total.

A veterinarian from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called to the scene to assess the remaining six dolphins and found their conditions “rapidly deteriorating.”

Sadly, the remaining six dolphins were all euthanized.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” the MMSC said.

All eight dolphins were transported to a state lab for necropsies to determine the cause of their stranding and deaths.

According to the Dolphin Research Center, a stranding is defined as when marine mammals either come ashore alive under abnormal circumstances, are injured close to shore, or wash ashore dead, whether individually or in groups.

The DRC also said if you find a stranded marine mammal, resist the urge to push them back out to sea.

“If you push them back out to sea, whatever is wrong with them may cause them to re-beach themselves somewhere more remote where no one can help them,” the DRC said. “Allow a qualified rescue team to judge if the animal is sick and in need of medical treatment.”

If you find a stranded animal, call the Coast Guard or Marine Patrol as soon as possible. They will contact a rescue team to assess the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Toaharka Allen
Update: Man charged in 2020 baby death in Evansville
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side
Blown transformers take out power for hundreds of customers on Evansville’s west side

Latest News

Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
Police: Woman fires gun at another woman in Evansville
New retail center planned in Newburgh
New retail center planned in Newburgh
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
4/10 Sunrise Headlines
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Murder trial set to start for Newburgh woman
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead