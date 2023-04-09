A warm and mostly sunny stretch of weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Easter Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the low 40s by early Monday morning.

We may see a few clouds on Monday, but it will be another mild and mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunny skies continue through the middle of the week. That sunshine along with a warm breeze from the south-southwest will push our temperatures into the low to mid 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday!

Clouds return Friday, and a stray shower may be possible. If the current trend continues, our best chance of rain will be Saturday out ahead of a cold front that will swing through our region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Despite partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain, our high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

For reference, our average highs for this time of year are in the mid to upper 60s, so we will running about 10° warmer than normal for much of this week.

As that cold front passes through our region, a few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but our wind direction will also change, stopping the flow of warm air from the south and pulling cooler, drier air in from the northwest instead. That will drop our highs back into the 60s to start next week.

