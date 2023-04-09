Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. church hosts Easter Mass inside gym after losing roof during storm

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easter Sunday looked a little different at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County.

The church’s roof was ripped off in a storm last month. Since that happened, church leaders have been holding Mass inside the gym at St. Joseph School.

Father Gene Schroeder says this is one of the most unique Easter Sundays he’s had in his 20-plus years with the parish.

Although they weren’t planning to have Easter Mass in a gym, Schroeder says everyone has kept a good spirit.

“Amazingly doing really well,” Schroeder said. “People have stepped up to the plate and we’re making due. It’s a little bit different, you know.”

He says this actually isn’t the first time they have held Easter Mass in an unusual location.

Back in 1990, Schroeder says the church was undergoing renovations, so they had Mass in the school’s cafeteria. He says the difference is that time it was planned, but this time it wasn’t.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

