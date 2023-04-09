USI Track & Field posts 4th place finishes at So. Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Audrey Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) raced to a first-place finish in the 800 meters Saturday as University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field went 1-4 in the event en route to a fourth-place finish at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

Comastri finished the race with an outdoor personal-best time of two minutes, 15.56 seconds as four Screaming Eagles etched their names on USI’s all-time outdoor 800-meter list.

While Comastri’s time is third all-time at USI, senior Kara Martin (Herrin, Illinois) was on her heals in a second-place finish. Martin crossed the finish line in 2:15.97, which ranks fourth all-time at USI.

Freshman Emily Rempe (Owensboro, Kentucky) ran the fifth-fastest outdoor 800-meter time in school history as she was third with a time of 2:17.31, while junior McKenna Cavanaugh’s (New Albany, Indiana) fourth-place time of 2:18.98 ranks 11th all-time.

In addition to the 800 meters, Comastri, Martin and Rempe teamed with senior Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) for a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay, while senior Carmen Rodriguez (Olney, Illinois) was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Sophomore Katie Winkler (Santa Claus, Indiana) was third in the 1,500 meters to lead of a quartet of Eagles that placed 3-6 in the event.

As a team, the Eagles racked up 52 points en route to their fourth-place finish.

USI returns to action April 13-15 when it competes at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

--USI MEN’S TRACK & FIELD RECAP--

Senior thrower Josh Kaminski (Lafayette, Indiana) posted a pair of third-place finishes this weekend to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field to a fourth-place finish at the Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

Kaminski posted a mark of 46 feet, 6.25 inches in the shot put en route to one third-place showing, while his throw of 146 feet in the javelin led to his second third-place showing of the weekend.

Freshmen Tyler Zimmerman (Evansville, Indiana) and Cole Hess (Cannelton, Indiana) were second and third, respectively, in the 1,500 meters to lead the Screaming Eagles on the track, while junior Will Sims (Camby, Indiana) was fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

As a team, the Eagles finish with 49 points en route to their fourth-place finish. Hess helped USI’s 4x400-meter relay team to a fifth-place finish, while senior Kyle Crone (Maryville, Illinois) was fifth in both the high jump and the 5,000 meters to aid USI’s efforts.

