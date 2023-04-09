USI Baseball takes one on the chin from Southeast Missouri State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost the three-game series finale to Southeast Missouri State University, 14-2, Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI watched its record go to 9-22 and 2-7 in the OVC, while SEMO goes to 18-16, 7-2 OVC.

USI was under the gun from the start of the game as SEMO got the lead with a run in the top of the first. USI tied the game, 1-1, in the second when junior designated hitter Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) smacked his team-best fifth home run of the season over the right field wall.

The Redhawks took command for good in the top of the third when they scored four times to take a 5-1 lead. USI cut the deficit in the third with a single tally in the bottom of the third on a RBI-single by junior center-fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan).

SEMO pulled away with a two run fourth and five runs in the fifth before finishing out the 14-2 game with two more in the seventh.

USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) received the loss on the mound for the Eagles. Hutson (1-5) allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks in 3.1 innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI continues the four-game homestand Tuesday when it hosts St. Louis University for the second game of a home-and-home series in 2023. The Eagles took the first game of the series on the road, 10-2, on March 14. USI senior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) led the Eagles with three hits and three runs scored in the victory.

St. Louis finished off a three-game series win at St. Bonaventure University with a 7-5 win Saturday in New York. The Billikens have won six of their last seven games and are 8-9 since the Eagles snapped their 10-game winning streak last month.

Following the mid-week game with St. Louis, USI returns to OVC action with a visit to the University of Tennessee at Martin for a three-game series April 14-16.

