Tornado confirmed in Spencer Co. after Wednesday’s storm
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit portions of rural Spencer County on April 5.
They say damage occurred southwest of Chrisney, and included several large tree limbs falling, as well as snapping or uprooting a few trees.
The tornado also knocked down the walls of a barn near the intersection of County Road 700 North and Old US Highway 231.
[Previous: High winds cause barn to be torn down in Spencer Co.]
The owner told us pieces of the barn’s roof were seen 50 yards away.
