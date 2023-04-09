Tornado confirmed in Spencer Co. after Wednesday’s storm

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit portions of rural Spencer County on April 5.

They say damage occurred southwest of Chrisney, and included several large tree limbs falling, as well as snapping or uprooting a few trees.

The tornado also knocked down the walls of a barn near the intersection of County Road 700 North and Old US Highway 231.

The owner told us pieces of the barn’s roof were seen 50 yards away.

