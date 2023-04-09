Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police say there was a report Saturday evening of a possible sighting of an attempted kidnapping suspect’s car.

Authorities have been looking for the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra since Monday, after an Oakland City mother says someone tried to kidnap her three-year-old daughter.

She says the child bit the suspect, and the person was scared away.

[Oakland City mother opens up about daughter’s attempted abduction]

Saturday night, police say a caller reported seeing a similar car in the Fort Branch area.

Authorities searched, but the car has not been found.

