Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police say there was a report Saturday evening of a possible sighting of an attempted kidnapping suspect’s car.
Authorities have been looking for the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra since Monday, after an Oakland City mother says someone tried to kidnap her three-year-old daughter.
She says the child bit the suspect, and the person was scared away.
[Oakland City mother opens up about daughter’s attempted abduction]
Saturday night, police say a caller reported seeing a similar car in the Fort Branch area.
Authorities searched, but the car has not been found.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.