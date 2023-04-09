Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported

(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police say there was a report Saturday evening of a possible sighting of an attempted kidnapping suspect’s car.

Authorities have been looking for the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra since Monday, after an Oakland City mother says someone tried to kidnap her three-year-old daughter.

She says the child bit the suspect, and the person was scared away.

[Oakland City mother opens up about daughter’s attempted abduction]

Saturday night, police say a caller reported seeing a similar car in the Fort Branch area.

Authorities searched, but the car has not been found.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro

Latest News

Tornado causes barn to be torn down in Spencer Co.
Tornado confirmed in Spencer Co. after Wednesday’s storm
Police: Drunk driver accused of causing accident with injuries
Police: Drunk driver accused of causing accident with injuries
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into Posey Co. fireworks store
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into Posey Co. fireworks store