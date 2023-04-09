Ky. Wesleyan Softball swept by Findlay

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - A late comeback wasn’t enough in game two against Findlay, as the Panthers fell to 3-2 to the third ranked team in the G-MAC. Wesleyan fell 11-1 in the opener.

Findlay improves to 23-8 (8-2 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 9-31 (0-12 G-MAC).

--Game One--

The first game of the day went fast, as Wesleyan found themselves in an 11-0 hole after just three innings of play. They pulled on back in the fourth thanks to a Sydney Saalwaechter RBI, but Findlay closed it out in the fifth for the win.

Grace Colvin, Sydney Sallwaechter, and Augusta Garr each recorded a hit for the Panthers. Allie Dunn (6-17) took the loss.

--Game Two--

Wesleyan put up a great fight in game two, but a late seventh inning rally wasn’t enough. Immi Mann was lights out for the opening four innings of play, holding the Oilers scoreless while allowing just three total hits. The offense couldn’t find any run support behind her, as they too were scoreless during that time period.

Findlay opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Wesleyan came right back to tie it up in the top of the sixth. Taking matters into her own hands, Immi Mann hit an RBI single to score Megan Matheis and make it a 1-1 affair.

The Oilers came back with two in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, but Wesleyan put themselves in a position to win it in the top of the seventh. With Shelbi Patterson on second base, Allie Dunn hit an RBI double to bring her home and make it a one-run game. Dunn advanced to third on a groundout, but another groundout ended both the inning and game for the Panthers.

Guinny Garr went 2-for-2 while Immi Mann went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mann (3-14) struck out two in the loss.

The Panthers will be at home on Tuesday when they play host to the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. CT at Foster Field.

