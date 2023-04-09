Ky. Wesleyan baseball drops a doubleheader at Trevecca

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers dropped two to Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday, falling 4-0 in the opener before dropping the final game 3-2 in 11 innings.

Trevecca Nazarene improves to 16-14 (11-5 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 11-21 (6-10 G-MAC).

--Game One--

The bats weren’t there in the opener, as Wesleyan managed just three hits in seven innings en-route to a 4-0 defeat.

Brandon Valdez, Nick Wimber, and Bryce Zupan each tallied a hit in the game.

Despite the loss Nick Judd (2-4) pitched well, striking out seven while allowing just five hits.

--Game Two--

It was a pitching duel in game two, as it was just a 2-2 game after nine innings.

Brandon Valdez hit a solo shot in the first inning to put Wesleyan up 1-0. A solo shot from the Trojans in the third tied things up, but senior Aric Lyons came through clutch in the seventh, hitting an RBI single to score Bryce Zupan and put the Panthers ahead. Wesleyan looked like they were about to win, but an error allowed Trevecca to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game into extras. After a scoreless 10th, TNU took advantage of a wild pitch to score the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.

Aric Lyons and Bryce Zupan each recorded three hits in the game. Starter Isaac Rose allowed just one run in seven innings while striking out six. Josh Tucker (2-4) struck out two in the loss.

The Panthers will look to right the ship next weekend when they host the Tiffin Dragons. The games will take place on Saturday-Sunday, with first pitch starting at noon both days.

