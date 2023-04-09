Birthday Club
EPD: Man tosses loaded gun into yard with children while running from officers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he fired a gun before running away from officers.

This incident happened in the area of Sweetser and Edson Avenues on April 2.

Officers say 33-year-old Arties Brown fired one gunshot into the air.

EPD officials say when police arrived, officers could see a gun in his waistband.

Police say Brown then ran away from officers, but they didn’t chase after him since he was armed. Instead, officers say they called for backup prior to beginning their search for Brown.

He was later found on Margybeth Avenue in different clothes.

Police say witnesses told them that Brown tossed his loaded gun into a homeowner’s yard, which was found by the resident’s young son. EPD officials say Brown later demanded a change of clothes from someone.

An affidavit states that Brown is considered a “serious violent felon” due to past arrests.

Brown was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

  • Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Resisting law enforcement

