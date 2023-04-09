EPD: Man arrested in connection to shots fired on Louisiana St.
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say one person was arrested after shots were fired on Louisiana Street on Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, EPD officials say they found 28-year-old Adrian Smith.
Police say he admitted to having a gun, but says it fired accidentally.
Officers say they found several bullet holes in a garage.
EPD officials also say after speaking to neighbors, officers found a bullet had gone through a neighbor’s house, into their kitchen and through a cabinet.
Smith is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
He’s currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
