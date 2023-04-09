Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man arrested in connection to shots fired on Louisiana St.

Adrian Smith Mugshot
Adrian Smith Mugshot(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say one person was arrested after shots were fired on Louisiana Street on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, EPD officials say they found 28-year-old Adrian Smith.

Police say he admitted to having a gun, but says it fired accidentally.

Officers say they found several bullet holes in a garage.

EPD officials also say after speaking to neighbors, officers found a bullet had gone through a neighbor’s house, into their kitchen and through a cabinet.

Smith is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Winter Winstead
Police: Drunk driver accused of causing accident with injuries

Latest News

Dispatch: Authorities searching for stolen U-Haul
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Police: Possible attempted kidnapping suspect sighting reported
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car in Henderson
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car in Henderson
Tornado confirmed in Spencer Co. after Wednesday’s storm
Tornado confirmed in Spencer Co. after Wednesday’s storm