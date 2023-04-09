EPD: Man arrested in connection to shots fired on Louisiana St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say one person was arrested after shots were fired on Louisiana Street on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, EPD officials say they found 28-year-old Adrian Smith.

Police say he admitted to having a gun, but says it fired accidentally.

Officers say they found several bullet holes in a garage.

EPD officials also say after speaking to neighbors, officers found a bullet had gone through a neighbor’s house, into their kitchen and through a cabinet.

Smith is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

