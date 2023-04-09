Birthday Club
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car in Henderson

Pedestrian hit Saturday night in Henderson
Pedestrian hit Saturday night in Henderson(Eric Galloway)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dispatch confirms police responded to a person who was hit by a car.

They say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Green Street.

That’s right by the Dollar General and Walgreens.

A viewer sent us the video of the aftermath of the scene.

We’re waiting for an update on the person’s condition.

