Sunny and warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pleasant weather continues for Easter and throughout next week!

Tonight will be clear but a little chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

After such a cool start, our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies, beautiful weather for any Easter plans! The only downside is Sunday will be a bit breezy at times with winds from the east at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday will also be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our temperatures will keep climbing throughout the week as the sunny skies continue. Highs will be in the lower 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday and upper 70s to near 80° by the end of the week. For reference, our average highs for this time of year are in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see a few more clouds and maybe a shower by Friday and Saturday, but we will most likely stay dry through the next 7 days.

