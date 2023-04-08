Redeemer Fellowship Church to host Easter Egg Hunt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday afternoon, Redeemer Fellowship Church will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt event.

Officials say the Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at 7501 Hogue Road in Evansville.

According to their Facebook event page, the church says to not forget to bring an Easter basket or bag to collect your eggs in.

Officials say ages 0 to 12 are welcome to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt and will have three separate age groups for the egg hunt.

Church officials say special prizes and candy will be available for each age group during the event.

The East Egg Hunt is free to the community.

