Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Drunk driver accused of causing accident with injuries

Winter Winstead
Winter Winstead(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to an accident with injury late Friday night.

It happened at Fulton and Uhlhorn.

Officers say they were told two passengers were out of the car and had left the scene.

They were found nearby, and police say one of them had a busted lip from the crash.

At the crash scene, police say the driver, 19-year-old Winter Winstead, was still in the car and smelled like alcohol.

They say she told them she wasn’t the driver, but eventually admitted to driving after drinking.

Police say she failed field sobriety tests.

She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle

Latest News

Toaharka Allen
Illinois man charged with neglect in Evansville
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say
Redeemer Fellowship Church to host Easter Egg Hunt