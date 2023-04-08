Police: Drunk driver accused of causing accident with injuries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to an accident with injury late Friday night.

It happened at Fulton and Uhlhorn.

Officers say they were told two passengers were out of the car and had left the scene.

They were found nearby, and police say one of them had a busted lip from the crash.

At the crash scene, police say the driver, 19-year-old Winter Winstead, was still in the car and smelled like alcohol.

They say she told them she wasn’t the driver, but eventually admitted to driving after drinking.

Police say she failed field sobriety tests.

She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.