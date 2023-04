EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a neglect of a dependent charge.

29-year-old Taoharka Allen, of Marion, Illinois, was arrested Friday night.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Officials say he was arrested on a warrant, so his affidavit is not yet available.

