EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck's gas station
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested Friday morning after stealing a fountain drink from a Huck’s gas station in Evansville.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an assault in progress at the Huck’s gas station at 2225 Old Business Road 41 around 5 a.m.

Officers say they were advised the suspect, later identified as Crystal Steeley, was walking southbound on Fares Avenue.

Police say officers found Steeley at the Deluxe Inn and placed her under arrest.

Officials say when officers asked Steeley about the battery she told police she was actually battered by a Huck’s clerk.

Police say Steeley told them she left the store with a fountain drink without paying for it because a man had paid for her drink.

Officials say Steeley told police that the Huck’s clerk accused her of stealing and took the drink from her, describing it as an assault.

Police say when they spoke to the clerk, she stated she was outside when Steeley walked out of the store with the fountain drink.

Officials say the clerk confronted Steeley to which Steeley then stated she had no money to pay for the drink.

Police say the clerk told them that Steeley then shoved the drink into her chest and punched her three times.

Officials say the clerk did not want to press battery charges, but the store manager did want to press theft charges.

Police then discovered that Steeley had a previous theft charged conviction, making the incident a felony.

Officials say Steeley was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on a theft charge.

