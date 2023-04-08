Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop

EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested after police performed a traffic stop while he was riding a bicycle and found he was carrying multiple drugs.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol Saturday morning around 4 a.m. when they saw a man riding a bicycle with no front light on the handlebars.

Police say the man, later identified as Richard Neighbors II, was traveling southeast bound on Oak Hill Road when police made a traffic stop.

Officials say police conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of East Maryland Street and Oak Hill Road.

Police say when they searched Neighbors they found a small baggy that contained a crystal-like substance, a glass smoking device and a green leafy substance.

Police say the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl while the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana.

Police say Neighbors was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or a narcotic drug, marijuana, paraphernalia, and riding a bicycle without lights or reflectors.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
50K winning Powerball ticket set to expire in May

Latest News

Redeemer Fellowship Church to host Easter Egg Hunt
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into Posey Co. fireworks store
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
Castle marching band competes in finals at Grand Nationals (interview)
Castle High School Band to receive 25K gift from Old National Bank