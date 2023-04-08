EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested after police performed a traffic stop while he was riding a bicycle and found he was carrying multiple drugs.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol Saturday morning around 4 a.m. when they saw a man riding a bicycle with no front light on the handlebars.

Police say the man, later identified as Richard Neighbors II, was traveling southeast bound on Oak Hill Road when police made a traffic stop.

Officials say police conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of East Maryland Street and Oak Hill Road.

Police say when they searched Neighbors they found a small baggy that contained a crystal-like substance, a glass smoking device and a green leafy substance.

Police say the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl while the green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana.

Police say Neighbors was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or a narcotic drug, marijuana, paraphernalia, and riding a bicycle without lights or reflectors.

