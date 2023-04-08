Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into Posey Co. fireworks store

GRIFFIN, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Posey County dispatch, a vehicle crashed Saturday morning into Stateline Fireworks in Griffin.

Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 9:13 a.m. and authorities were dispatched to Stateline Fireworks at 101 Matz Road.

According to dispatch, Posey County deputies and fire officials are on scene now.

We will update you as this story develops.

