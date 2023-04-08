Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they responded to a fraud report that took place at Fifth Third Bank on Friday afternoon.

According to police, they were dispatched Friday around 1:30 p.m. to 2320 West Illinois Street at Fifth Third Bank in response to a fraud report.

Officials say the caller state she became suspicious of a man at the bank when he provided a false ID and struggled to answer security questions.

Police say the caller told them the suspect immediately headed towards the exits. The caller stated she saw a white SUV pull into the parking lot near the suspect, but continued when the driver saw the suspect was being followed.

Officials say the caller told police the suspect later got into the SUV a block away from the bank.

Police say the caller provided police with the ID used by the suspect and a withdrawal form with the man’s signature.

Officials say both items were entered into evidence and place at EPD Headquarters.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

