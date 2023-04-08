Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews respond to a fraud report Friday at Fifth Third Bank, police say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they responded to a fraud report that took place at Fifth Third Bank on Friday afternoon.

According to police, they were dispatched Friday around 1:30 p.m. to 2320 West Illinois Street at Fifth Third Bank in response to a fraud report.

Officials say the caller state she became suspicious of a man at the bank when he provided a false ID and struggled to answer security questions.

Police say the caller told them the suspect immediately headed towards the exits. The caller stated she saw a white SUV pull into the parking lot near the suspect, but continued when the driver saw the suspect was being followed.

Officials say the caller told police the suspect later got into the SUV a block away from the bank.

Police say the caller provided police with the ID used by the suspect and a withdrawal form with the man’s signature.

Officials say both items were entered into evidence and place at EPD Headquarters.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
50K winning Powerball ticket set to expire in May

Latest News

Redeemer Fellowship Church to host Easter Egg Hunt
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Dispatch: Vehicle crashes into Posey Co. fireworks store
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station
EPD: Woman arrested after stealing from Huck’s gas station