Castle High School Band to receive 25K gift from Old National Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band will be presented with a $25,000 gift from Old National Bank Monday in support of their upcoming appearance at the Rose Bowl on New Years Day.

Officials say each year, approximately 100 high school bands submit applications to participate in the “Tournament of Roses” Parade.

Out of these applicants, the Tournament of Roses Committee selects 19 ensembles.

Officials watch the competing bands in the Bands of America Grand National Championships, which Castle competed in and received the spot.

