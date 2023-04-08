Birthday Club
Astronomers look ahead to total solar eclipse happening in 1 year
By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re one year away from being able to experience a total solar eclipse in Evansville, and astronomers encourage us to make time to view it.

Dr. Jeffery Bennett is an astronomer and educator who has experienced five solar eclipses. He was at the museum for a seminar Friday night.

[Planning ramping up in Gibson Co. & Evansville 1 year from total solar eclipse]

[14 News Special Coverage: Total solar eclipse happening in 2024 in the Tri-State]

Dr. Bennett explained that solar eclipses have helped scientists prove theories of space.

The 2017 solar eclipse that occurred in Evansville only reached 99.9 percent, which is hundreds of times brighter than when it’s in 100 percent totality.

Since next year’s eclipse’s path of totality will be seen from Evansville, Bennett says everyone should come out to appreciate the rare event and the power of science.

”Because of science, we can predict to the second when these are coming - hundreds, thousands of years into the future and back into the past as well. And that shows you that we really can do amazing things as human beings when we put our minds to it,” said Bennett.

The solar eclipse will be in totality for three minutes, which is when people can safely view the atmosphere without the eclipse glasses. Another solar eclipse won’t happen again in the United States until 2045.

