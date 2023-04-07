Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

50K winning Powerball ticket set to expire in May

(File Image)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, a winning Powerball ticket purchased in October of 2022 is set to expire May 1.

Officials say players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville for the Oct. 31, 2022 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
Heather Weidman
Police: Child found in car with intoxicated driver
2 teenagers arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Latest News

Strike Out Cancer Event at North High School
‘Strike Out Cancer’ event happening at North H.S.
Cross drain repairs in Daviess Co. to begin Monday
City of Jasper to receive grant for water infrastructure improvements
St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross
St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross