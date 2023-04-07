50K winning Powerball ticket set to expire in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, a winning Powerball ticket purchased in October of 2022 is set to expire May 1.

Officials say players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville for the Oct. 31, 2022 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

