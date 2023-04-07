50K winning Powerball ticket set to expire in May
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, a winning Powerball ticket purchased in October of 2022 is set to expire May 1.
Officials say players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.
The $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls.
Officials say the ticket was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville for the Oct. 31, 2022 drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
