Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training

Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County firefighters practiced forcible entry simulation at the Morganfield Fire Department on Thursday.

This training is part of the Kentucky fire rescue series that’s held every month.

Union County volunteer firefighters were taught how to break through a jammed door. The instructor is able to set the intensity of the simulation to give the firefighters a feel for a variety of challenges.

Fire Chief Rick Millikan says firefighters can refresh and develop their skills during this training.

“Houses are not really bad for us, but see more of it if a door has been barricaded off or if somebody’s closed off that door and they don’t actually use it – we don’t know that when we get there,” Millikan said. “The biggest thing is the faster we can get through that door, the faster we can do a rescue or get the fire out.”

Morganfield Fire Department plans to have more simulated training exercises over the next couple of months.

