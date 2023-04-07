Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crash on Northbound Twin Bridges slowing traffic

Traffic Alert: Crash on Northbound Twin Bridges slowing traffic
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash on the Northbound Twin Bridges is causing delays.

Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 6:36 a.m.

They say Henderson sheriff, HC Rescue and EMA are all responding to the scene.

Our 14 News Skycam is showing some of the backed up traffic in the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

Lane closures planned for section of Diamond Ave.